TODAY |

Rain in Northland still not enough while wintry blast's set to hit much of the country

Source: 

Drought-hit Northland farmers are desperate for more rain to turn around a dire drought.

Source: Breakfast

Nearly 20 millimetres fell last night and further showers are forecast for today in a region that has not had any significant rain since Christmas.

A MetService forecaster said the rain front passed through quicker than expected.

Federated Farmers Northland branch president John Blackwell said stock and town supply water was low and some farmers are already getting dangerously low on feed that was supposed to get them through the winter.

Blackwell, a sheep farmer, is warning the region's farmers need more than a single downpour to turn things around.

But he said today's rain would help the farmers who have re-seeded pastures.

Elsewhere in the country, the balmy autumn days many regions experienced through the start of the pandemic lockdown are ending, with a wintry blast hitting most most regions over the next two days.

Heavy rain warnings have been in force for the West Coast of the South Island, the Southern Alps, Otago headwaters and northwest Nelson Ranges.

Winds up to 120 kilometres an hour buffeted the Remutaka Hill road and Wairarapa, as well as Wellington and Marlborough overnight.

MetService forecaster Kyle Lee said the South Island would get this year's first significant snowfall today.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Weather News
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay
2
Family of Kiwi nurse who helped Boris Johnson survive coronavirus 'very proud' of her efforts
3
Student at MIT campus in Manukau tests positive for Covid-19
4
Rotorua man with heart of gold helps house 200 homeless people during Covid-19 lockdown
5
Jacinda Ardern gets behind the NZ Egg Hunt at Wellington home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rotorua man with heart of gold helps house 200 homeless people during Covid-19 lockdown

Student at MIT campus in Manukau tests positive for Covid-19

Slow-slip earthquake studies reveal effect of undersea volcanoes
01:47

People queue up before dawn as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday