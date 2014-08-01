 

New Zealand


Rain hits New Zealand for wet Boxing Day

While most Kiwis basked in a sunny and warmer than average Christmas Day, they can expect to bunker down as rain hits for Boxing Day.

Metservice has forecast showers in all main centres - with a chance of thunderstorms in several - as temperatures fall across the country.

Rain is already buffeting Wellington, the Kapiti Coast and the Bay of Plenty ranges with all subject to a heavy rain watch.

More than 15mm was tipped to fall on Wellington over four hours from 10am with temperatures dipping in the city from a morning high of 17C to 15C.

The rain is coming from a front that moved up the West Coast of the South Island on Christmas Day.

Elsewhere across the North Island, Whangarei, Hamilton, Tauranga and New Plymouth are all also expecting rain.

Auckland shoppers hunting Boxing Day sales will need to dart between occasional showers as the temperature climbs to a high of 22C by 2pm.

Christchurch residents, meanwhile, are rugging up after experiencing the most dramatic temperature shift in the country.

Having enjoyed their warmest Christmas Day in at least 15 years as the thermometer hit 31C, residents are now enduring a cold change that has sent temperatures plummeting to 14C.

BOXING DAY WEATHER:

*Whangarei - showers, possible thunderstorms, top temperature of 23C

* Auckland -showers, possible afternoon thunderstorms easing in the evening, max 22C

* Hamilton - wet with a chance of thunderstorms from midday, max 21C

* Tauranga - frequent showers from midday, possible evening thunderstorms, max 23C

* New Plymouth - rain, possible thunderstorms clearing by afternoon, max 21C

* Napier - possible heavy afternoon rain, max 23C

* Wellington - heavy afternoon rain bringing cooler temperatures, max 17C

* Nelson - rain to clear in the morning, some afternoon and evening showers, max 22C

* Greymouth - mainly fine with a chance of showers, max 18C

* Christchurch - partly cloudy, a few showers, max 14C

* Queenstown - morning cloud, a chance of rain, max 15C

* Dunedin - fine spells, chance of rain in the afternoon, max 15C

* Invercargill - cloudy, showers clearing by evening, max 14C

