Rain dampens much of already-soaked North Island

Heavy rain is expected in many areas of the North Island that have already had a soaking.

The culprit is a moist northeast flow with a slow-moving trough.
Source: Breakfast

On Monday night MetService said heavy rain was possible for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua,Taupo and eastern parts of Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui.

The culprit is a moist northeast flow with a slow-moving trough which was forecast to move southwest onto Waikato through Taupo this morning, before weakening on this night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria in Bay of Plenty and Rotorua are possible until mid-morning today, and in Taupo, eastern Taumarunui, and inland parts of Waikato and Waitomo during Tuesday.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said Monday there had already been more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours before this weather system arrived and it could deliver the same amount again and more.

Flood managers were also preparing for a possible second event later in the week. A more accurate picture of the track of Cyclone Gita would emerge during the week, they said.

