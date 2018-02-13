Rain dampens much of already-soaked North Island

Heavy rain is expected in many areas of the North Island that have already had a soaking.

On Monday night MetService said heavy rain was possible for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua,Taupo and eastern parts of Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui.

The culprit is a moist northeast flow with a slow-moving trough which was forecast to move southwest onto Waikato through Taupo this morning, before weakening on this night.

Rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria in Bay of Plenty and Rotorua are possible until mid-morning today, and in Taupo, eastern Taumarunui, and inland parts of Waikato and Waitomo during Tuesday.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said Monday there had already been more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours before this weather system arrived and it could deliver the same amount again and more.