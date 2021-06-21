TODAY |

Rain and wind warnings in place for Wellington, Wairarapa as wild weather moves down NZ

The lower North Island is the next spot in the firing line as the weekend’s wild weather moves south along the country’s coastlines. 

A deep low-pressure system is travelling over the country, bringing strong southeasterlies and downpours throughout the day.

There’s a heavy rain watch and strong wind warning in place for Wellington until tonight, with southerly winds expected to get up to 120km/h. 

Warnings are also in place for Wairarapa for most of the day too. 

Rising water levels have forced the Waihenga River Bridge along State Highway 53 to close this morning, as NZTA warns motorists to expect delays. 

Those heading between Featherston and Martinborough should expect to add up to 50 minutes to their morning commute while travelling on alternate routes. 

The low-pressure system is also bringing a dumping of rain to some eastern regions. It will be particularly heavy around Kaikōura, with a further 100-150mm of rain forecast on top of what’s already fallen. 

Peaking early this morning, the wet weather is meant to tail off throughout the day as the heavy rain warning ends at 6pm. 

Heavy rain watches are also in place around Blenheim, with periods of heavy rain throughout the day before easing into the afternoon. 

There’s also a strong wind watch in place with south to southeast winds that could reach up to severe gale conditions in exposed areas. 

