Railway line to Northland 'not even worth arguing about' - Winston Peters

A railway line to Northland which would service the Whangarei port was top of the agenda when NZ First leader Winston Peters was pressed on what his bottom line issues were ahead of the election in September.

Mr Peters said the lack of a railway line to the north is "a living symbol of the neglect of Whangarei and Northland".

"The regions have been forgotten and neglected for decades and it shows with all the infrastructure they haven't got.

"We've got the most asset rich port in the country with deep water and lots of flat land and it doesn't have a railway line to it," he said.

Mr Peters told media that "everybody who wants to deal with NZ First knows to not even start arguing about it".