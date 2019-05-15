TODAY |

Rail union says safety checks and maintenance on Auckland trains will be piling up as strike action continues

Luke Appleby byline photo 2019
Luke Appleby
1 NEWS NOW Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Business
Luke Appleby
Transport
Auckland

The union representing striking train technicians in Auckland says inspections and maintenance will be starting to pile up, with commuters impacted "by the end of the week".

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) initiated an industrial dispute this week against Spanish employer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), with the company immediately suspending the 26 unionised maintenance workers out of a total pool of 29.

RMTU organiser Rudd Hughes today confirmed the union are seeking a pay increase of 13 per cent over two years to put them on what they understand Kiwirail maintenance workers are paid.

Mr Hughes said the final offer from CAF after five meetings was a 5.5 per cent increase over two years.

He said inspections and maintenance work will be beginning to backlog, and that it was unlikely CAF would be able to find and employ replacement workers due to the processes and skill shortage involved.

"They also, legally, they can't do that - so we're not worried about that," Mr Hughes said.

"The thing is - these guys don't grow on trees - they're incredibly skillful."

The workers involved are responsible for checking Auckland's 72 electric trains every 10,000 kilometres, including interior, power systems, engines and brakes, as well as carrying out repairs and maintenance as required.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) strike outside Britomart Station in central Auckland on Wednesday, May 15.
Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) strike outside Britomart Station in central Auckland on Wednesday, May 15. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Mr Hughes said drivers will now be booking in maintenance and noticing delays with only three workers left to service the trains, and that those drivers, most of which are RMTU members also, will not allow trains to be put back into service unless the maintenance is carried out to an acceptable standard.

"They'll be making sure that if the trains aren't pristine they're not going out ... if its not done to the drivers' standard they want, then there's just no chance," he said.

In terms of disruption to train services, Mr Hughes says the RMTU doesn't want that - they had initially planned a limited strike which would have offered very little disruption, but CAF had immediately suspended all striking members completely.

"It's outrageous - it's a complete overreaction," Mr Hughes said.

"When we've been to the table, we've said 'is it a money problem?' - they said no, it's not about affordability - so it's about ideology and maintaining the CAF model that they use in every workplace."

Mr Hughes said he believes CAF may fear setting a precedent or encouraging workers in other countries to stand up for better pay and conditions.

He said the union would like to see Auckland Transport (AT), which employed CAF through a tender to maintain the trains, tell them to "pull their head in and pay a decent wage".

"I think they should be looking after the people that actually make the network run," he said.

Mr Hughes said more negotiations between RMTU and CAF are due to take place on Monday next week, but that they would be willing to re-negotiate sooner if CAF "show some goodwill around it".

"We certainly hope we're going to see some movement from them ... we want to get our guys back to work because they can't survive for too long with no money."

AT SAYS NO PROBLEMS FOR NOW WHILE CAF SAYS THEY ARE WITHIN LAW

A spokesperson for AT said "the dispute is between CAF and the RMTU - AT does not have a role in any mediation between these parties.

"Safety inspections are being carried out by non-union staff.

"We would not run trains if they were not safe and the regulator NZTA would not let that happen.

"No train services have been disrupted and we don't expect any issues in the short term.

"Our contingency plan, if needed in future days, is that some trains may only have three carriages rather than six carriages during peak times.

"Some services may also be cancelled on an ad hoc basis depending on the availability of trains.

"We don't know when that contingency may be needed."

CAF said in a statement that they are "fully committed to providing train availability for the Auckland public during this RMTU initiated industrial action".

"Negotiations had been planned for Monday 13 May, and also Monday 20 May, before the announcement of any strike action.

"During those negotiations on 13 May, CAF advised RMTU negotiators of their right, under section 87 of the Employment Relations Act, that staff members could be suspended from duty on the basis that CAF cannot continue to pay employees who are on strike and only undertaking part of their duties while receiving full pay.

"The RMTU statement on 13 May is incorrect, in that no member of staff has been, or would be 'locked-out' - where an employee chooses to undertake full duties for full pay, those employees will be permitted to continue their work, hence employees are not being locked out.

"CAF will discuss the suspension arrangements with individual employees as they arrive for work."

News tip or more information? Email Luke Appleby or 

Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) strike outside Britomart Station in central Auckland on Wednesday, May 15.
Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) strike outside Britomart Station in central Auckland on Wednesday, May 15. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Business
Luke Appleby
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
4
Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
5
Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Long road from disability to independence for man who prompted Fonterra to change district's milk tanker schedule

Students gearing up for climate change strike later this month
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Police should have charged cop who drove 160km/h after fleeing driver, IPCA says
05:50
Yvonne Urry says courts need to shift their focus from the victim’s behaviour to the offender.

Advocate for sexual assault victims takes aim at 'rape culture and toxic masculinity' in New Zealand