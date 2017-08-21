 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rail saves the country $1.5b a year, 'hidden' report reveals

share

Source:

NZN

The Labour-led government is promising to invest in rail after releasing a report it says National sat on which shows $1.5 billion of hidden benefits from rail a year.

The Labour Party leader announced her party's transport policy in Tauranga.
Source: 1 NEWS

The study by EY quantifies the savings from having fewer trucks and cars on roads, less damage to roads, not as much congestion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The benefits far exceed what the taxpayer is spending on rail, KiwiRail chairman Trevor Janes says.

"These benefits do not show up on the balance sheet, but they are very real, and they make a huge contribution to New Zealand," he said.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford says the EY report was commissioned by NZTA and KiwiRail in 2016 and was sat on by the National government because it had an ideological bias against rail.

The report says rail networks have long been thought of as monopolies with high up-front costs and significant barriers to entry.

Howard Phillips of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union says the strike is about fighting for the working conditions of train drivers and workers. 1 NEWS
Source: 1 NEWS

Many expect governments to be involved, but there is debate about how much.

The experience of KiwiRail is a live embodiment of this debate, with several operating models over the past 30 years from full public ownership to full privatisation, the report says.

The current model lies towards the "public ownership" end of the spectrum.

KiwiRail is a state-owned enterprise which receives capital from central government and subsidies from regional council rates and from the National Land Transport Fund.

The quantifying of the public benefit of rail will help support the rationale for continued intervention, or provide a basis for the retreat from financial support for rail, the report says.

Kiwirail's acting chief executive David Gordon says they aim to have the line repaired by October 31.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Twyford says rail has been on life support for too long.

"The Labour-led government will restore balance to transport funding, boosting investment in rail infrastructure both for passengers and freight.

"This will include significant investment in regional rail via the Regional Development Fund, as set out in the Labour-New Zealand First coalition agreement."

The establishment of a light rail network in Auckland will significantly increase the $1.3b a year of benefits that road users, including freight companies, experience from reduced congestion, Mr Twyford said.

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

01:15
3
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

00:44
4
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


5
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:22
Roxburgh is in mop-up mode after 40mm of rain in three hours yesterday.

Watch: Roxburgh road inundated with muddy water and silt after Otago deluge

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

05:10
Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.

03:58
Claire Matthews says people should be looking to make active decisions around where their funds are kept, and invested.

'There's a lot of apathy' - KiwiSaver expert says New Zealanders should pay more attention to fund fees

Claire Matthews says people should be looking to make active decisions around where their funds are kept, and invested.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 