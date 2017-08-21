Rail saves the country $1.5b a year, 'hidden' report reveals

The Labour-led government is promising to invest in rail after releasing a report it says National sat on which shows $1.5 billion of hidden benefits from rail a year.

The study by EY quantifies the savings from having fewer trucks and cars on roads, less damage to roads, not as much congestion and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The benefits far exceed what the taxpayer is spending on rail, KiwiRail chairman Trevor Janes says.

"These benefits do not show up on the balance sheet, but they are very real, and they make a huge contribution to New Zealand," he said.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford says the EY report was commissioned by NZTA and KiwiRail in 2016 and was sat on by the National government because it had an ideological bias against rail.

The report says rail networks have long been thought of as monopolies with high up-front costs and significant barriers to entry.

Many expect governments to be involved, but there is debate about how much.

The experience of KiwiRail is a live embodiment of this debate, with several operating models over the past 30 years from full public ownership to full privatisation, the report says.

The current model lies towards the "public ownership" end of the spectrum.

KiwiRail is a state-owned enterprise which receives capital from central government and subsidies from regional council rates and from the National Land Transport Fund.

The quantifying of the public benefit of rail will help support the rationale for continued intervention, or provide a basis for the retreat from financial support for rail, the report says.

Mr Twyford says rail has been on life support for too long.

"The Labour-led government will restore balance to transport funding, boosting investment in rail infrastructure both for passengers and freight.

"This will include significant investment in regional rail via the Regional Development Fund, as set out in the Labour-New Zealand First coalition agreement."