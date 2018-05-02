TODAY |

Rahui in places after one dies in incident on Waikato River near Taupō

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died following an incident on the Waikato River in Taupō earlier today. 

St John ambulance. Source: Supplied

Police say they were called to the scene near Waikato Street just after 2:30pm. 

A rahui has been placed on the river by Ngati Tuwharetoa Iwi north of the Control Gates Bridge.  

The public is being asked to stay off the water until the rahui is lifted, especially those who are looking to complete the river float. 

Police say they will remain at the scene until the body has been recovered. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
