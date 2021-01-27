TODAY |

Raglan man in his 60s flown to hospital in critical condition after being trapped under tractor

Source:  1 NEWS

A Raglan man in his 60s has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after being trapped under a tractor tonight.

The man was involved in a tractor roll accident. Source: Supplied

At approximately 6.54pm, crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to Raglan to assist the man involved in a tractor roll accident.

He was trapped under the tractor for some time, according to crew member Aaron Knight.

According to one of the crew, the man was trapped under the vehicle for some time. Source: Supplied

The man is being flown to Waikato Hospital.

