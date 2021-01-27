Raglan man in his 60s flown to hospital in critical condition after being trapped under tractor

A Raglan man in his 60s has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after being trapped under a tractor tonight.

At approximately 6.54pm, crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to Raglan to assist the man involved in a tractor roll accident.

He was trapped under the tractor for some time, according to crew member Aaron Knight.

