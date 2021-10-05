Raglan Liqour store added as location of interest

The first location of interest has been identified in Raglan, two days after the coastal Waikato town recorded its first Covid-19 case in the Delta outbreak.

Raglan Liqour, Bow Street, Raglan. Source: Google Maps

Anyone who visited Raglan Liquor in Bow Street between 5.40pm and 5.45pm on Saturday 2 October is being asked to self monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the exposure event.

On Sunday the Ministry of Health confirmed a Raglan resident has been infectious with Covid-19 since September 27. Three household contacts of the case have since tested positive for the virus.

If Covid-19 symptoms do develop, they're asked to get tested and self-isolate until returning a negative test result.

A bus route along with a string of supermarkets were added by the Ministry of Health as Auckland's locations of interest.

Bus route 70 travelling on October 2 is a location of interest: From Ellerslie to Panmure Town Centre between 11.16am and 11.31am, then from Panmure Town Centre to Panmure Station from 11.54am to 11.57pm; as well as the Mountain Road to Ellerslie route between 12.24pm to 12.31pm.

Anyone who was travelling this bus route during those times on October 2 is asked to self-isolate for 14-days and get tested, with follow-up tests for day five and 12.

Four Countdown supermarkets joined the list in Papakura, Manukau, CBD and Northcote. Anyone who visited those supermarkets during the times listed below are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19.

If Covid-19 symptoms develop they are asked to get tested and isolate until returning a negative result as well as having been symptom-free for 24 hours.

People who were at Countdown Victoria Street West in Auckland's CBD on 27 September between 12.43 to 1.30pm are being treated as a contact.

Countdown Northcote was added as a location of interest for 1 October between 4pm and 4.45pm.

Countdown Manukau is listed as having been a location of interest for 21 September between 3.45pm and 4.30 pm.

As has Countdown Papakura, which was ruled a location of interest for 27 September between 4.45pm and 5.45pm.