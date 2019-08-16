Raglan campervan shooting victim an Australian man whose Canadian partner escaped on foot

The body believed to be that of an Australian man has been found in a stolen campervan after he was fatally shot in the Waikato early this morning.

The man and his Canadian partner were asleep in the vehicle in a carpark at Te Toto Gorge at Raglan when a person woke them up wanting the keys to the vehicle. The man was then shot.

His partner, a Canadian woman, then ran for several kilometres seeking help.



Police said they were called to "a serious incident" at 3.20am on Whaanga Road in Raglan.

At about 8am, the stolen rental campervan was located around 80km away on Puke Rd at Gordonton, north east of Hamilton, and the body of the man was found inside.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Inspector Graham Pitkethley, of Waikato Police, said police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle this morning or have any information that can assist investigators.

Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning, Mr Pitkethley said.

Stacey Davis from Apollo Rentals told 1 NEWS she was "aware of the incident involving one of our campers."

Based in Brisbane, she said the company was cooperating with authorities in New Zealand.

"Our thoughts are with families at this time," she said, adding she couldn't comment further while the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.