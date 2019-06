An eyewitness has filmed a fire raging in a truck on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

The eyewitness, a passenger in a passing vehicle, provided video of the blaze to 1 NEWS.

According to NZTA the incident happened northbound, just north of the Drury interchange before 10am this morning.

The motorway is now fully open but motorists are urged to allow extra time due to heavy traffic.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.