Raging south Auckland junkyard fire can be seen for kilometres

1 NEWS

The fire broke out at a scrap recycling plant in a pile of car pieces, and can be seen from nearby One Tree Hill.
Source: 1 NEWS

01:40
1
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


2
England's Jason Roy

LIVE: Sodhi strikes for New Zealand as England make rapid start in fourth ODI

00:10
3
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

00:24
4
Ms Adams missed out on the party leadership, but will still take up a senior role in opposition.

Amy Adams named as National's new finance spokesperson by Simon Bridges

01:44
5
One of the girls in the Turpin family appeared on You Tube under a different name.

Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

1 NEWS NOW brings you live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England from University Oval, Dunedin.

00:42
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

00:36
The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.

Video: Confronting vision shows Tongans still living in makeshift accommodation as nation continues to struggle in wake of Cycle Gita

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver returned to the village of Patangata, which she visited shortly after Cyclone Gita hit Tonga.

03:05
Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks.

'We’re behind the eight-ball' – health professor says NZ should follow UK ban on sale of energy drinks to teens

Otago University's Tony Blakely approves of a ban on energy drinks.


 
