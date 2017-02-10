Raggamuffin X postponed until November over ticket sales

The organisers of the Auckland Raggamuffin reggae and roots festival has pushed back the date from February to November.

The Raggamuffin festival logo. Source: Supplied

The festival was due to be held on Saturday 18 February at The Trust Arena.

The festival, which is to feature The Wailers, Black Seeds, Six60 and Shaggy, has reportedly not yet sold enough tickets to make it viable, the organisers said in a statement.

"Ticket sales for the Festival have slowed in recent weeks and appear to have been impacted by various factors including an announcement that train services will now not be available on the event date due to track work being done," the statement said.

"Patron comfort, security and the importance of protecting local suppliers is paramount and was at the forefront of this decision. With these factors in mind we have no option but to postpone Raggamuffin X to November 2017."

"This will give us time to work through campaigns and the overall success of the project both in New Zealand and for associated concerts in Australia."