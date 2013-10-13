 

Rafters who went missing on the Hutt River found by Police

Six rafters have been rescued from the Hutt River overnight, and two more that were missing overnight have this morning been found by Police.

New Zealand Police

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were first told the rafters had gotten into difficulty in the Akatarawa Valley, near Upper Hutt, at 8.41pm on Saturday.

A rescue helicopter then found six of the rafters in a steep gully on the riverbank.

"Due to the nature of the terrain landing the helicopter was not possible," Life Flight helicopter crewman Julian Burn said.

"All six were winched on board the helicopter uninjured and transported" to a nearby car park, he said.

Police said the two missing overnight were this morning found fit and well.

They had followed a track overnight which led to a car park, and were met by Police this morning.

Police thanked the rescue helicopter crew, Wellington LandSAR and community rescue and response groups for their support in the search.

