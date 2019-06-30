Raft of new laws to come into effect tomorrow

A raft of law changes are coming into play tomorrow that could affect you.

All rental homes must have underfloor and ceiling insulation, with fines of up to $4000 if landlords don't comply.

The tax on fuel is going up an extra three point five cents a litre for motorists nationwide.

Those going on paid parental leave could get an extra $20 a week, as eligible employees will see an increase on the current payment of $564 per week.

