Raft of new laws to come into effect tomorrow

A raft of law changes are coming into play tomorrow that could affect you.
All rental homes must have underfloor and ceiling insulation, with fines of up to $4000 if landlords don't comply.
The tax on fuel is going up an extra three point five cents a litre for motorists nationwide.
Those going on paid parental leave could get an extra $20 a week, as eligible employees will see an increase on the current payment of $564 per week.
Also starting from tomorrow single use plastic bags will be banned at all retailers.