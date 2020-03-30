TODAY |

Radio Sport taken off air indefinitely, replaced by Newstalk ZB

Source:  1 NEWS

Radio Sport has been taken off the air as parent company NZME looks closely at sport coverage across its platforms.

At 1pm today, Radio Sport was replaced by Newstalk ZB on its radio frequency, and it's understood the change will be indefinite.

Many of the major sporting leagues across the country have suspended operations due to Covid-19.

NZME staff were informed this afternoon in an email, with NZME CEO Michael Boggs saying difficult decisions need to be made which reflect the company's economic reality.

It's understood the company is now considering further restructures, including potential job losses.

New Zealand
Media
Coronavirus Pandemic
