Radio Sport taken off air indefinitely, replaced by Newstalk ZB

Radio Sport has been taken off the air as parent company NZME looks closely at sport coverage across its platforms.

The Radio Sport logo. Source: Supplied

At 1pm today, Radio Sport was replaced by Newstalk ZB on its radio frequency, and it's understood the change will be indefinite.

Many of the major sporting leagues across the country have suspended operations due to Covid-19.

NZME staff were informed this afternoon in an email, with NZME CEO Michael Boggs saying difficult decisions need to be made which reflect the company's economic reality.