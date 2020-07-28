TODAY |

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's sister reportedly missing, family concerned for her safety

Source:  1 NEWS

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's sister Michelle Feeney is reportedly missing.

Jay Jay Feeney and her sister Michelle Feeney. Source: Facebook

Posting on Facebook, Feeney asked people living in the Picton/Blenheim area whether they'd seen her.

She said her sister was also known by "Mishell" and also known with the surname "Tinsley".

"She has not been in touch with any close friends or family for quite a few days and we are very worried about her.

"There was a rumour she may have been in Queenstown, so please keep a look out there too.

"But we are worried for her safety and are desperate to hear from her," Feeney said.

She urged people to get in touch with the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police if they had any information.

Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police said Michelle had not been seen for a week.

"Police would like to speak to her to check on her wellbeing."

They urged people with information about her whereabouts to call 105.

New Zealand
