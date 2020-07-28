Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's sister, who was reported missing, found 'safe and well'

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's sister has been found "safe and well" after being reported missing in Picton/Blenheim.

Jay Jay Feeney and her sister Michelle Feeney. Source: Facebook

Michelle Feeney, also known as Mishell and with the surname Tinsley, hadn't been in contact with friends or family for days, Jay-Jay posted in a social media plea yesterday.

However, this morning police confirmed she had been found "safe and well", and thanked members of the public for their assistance.

Jay-Jay also updated her original Instagram post, too thanking those who helped find Michelle.