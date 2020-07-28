TODAY |

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's sister, who was reported missing, found 'safe and well'

Source:  1 NEWS

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's sister has been found "safe and well" after being reported missing in Picton/Blenheim.

Jay Jay Feeney and her sister Michelle Feeney. Source: Facebook

Michelle Feeney, also known as Mishell and with the surname Tinsley, hadn't been in contact with friends or family for days, Jay-Jay posted in a social media plea yesterday. 

However, this morning police confirmed she had been found "safe and well", and thanked members of the public for their assistance.

Jay-Jay also updated her original Instagram post, too thanking those who helped find Michelle.

"We are so relieved and so grateful for the support. Thank you so much to the police for their hard work," she wrote.

