Radiation therapy back up and running at Waikato DHB weeks on since cyberattack

Waikato DHB’s radiation therapy service is running again today for the first time since the ransomware attack crippled its computer systems last month.

Restoration work is still ongoing to salvage what they can from the ransomware attack, with a number of key services expected to be online this week.

That includes the DHB's inpatient management system and diagnostic services from its radiology and lab departments.

Hundreds of patients were sent elsewhere for treatment, with the oncology department the worst hit by the attack three weeks ago.

Twenty-two radiotherapy patients were welcomed back to the hospital today, with treatment kicking off from 8 am.

It’s a week on from their intended deadline for radiation therapy services, which the DHB had hoped to get back up and running last Wednesday.

DHB Chief Executive Kevin Snee praised the efforts of staff, who have been working around the clock to reach the milestone.

“Being able to again provide this important service for our community here in Waikato is a great reward for all the hard work of our IT, support and clinical teams.”

Waikato DHB has two of its four machines up and running this week, while many of its patients remaining in Tauranga and Wellington to receive treatment.

“Once our staff and patients are repatriated to Hamilton, which is expected over the next two weeks, we’ll be able to have all four up and running,” Snee said.