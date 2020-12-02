Racist, sexist pay gap among New Zealand professors revealed in damning report

There are concerns the pay gap for Māori and Pacific academics is continuing to widen, according to a damning new report about earnings and promotions at New Zealand universities.

The study of 17,174 academics from New Zealand's eight universities examined ethnic and gender differences in promotions and earnings between 2003 and 2018.

It found Māori and Pacific female academics earned almost $8000 less on average than Caucasian men in 2018, with modelling showing the gap would increase over time.

Māori and Pacific academics were also far less likely to be promoted, irrespective of their research performance.

So, not only are Māori and Pacific academics severely under-represented in New Zealand universities, but many are clustered in the junior ranks of academia where jobs and incomes are more precarious, the study found.

Universities are currently making decisions around restructures and freezing promotions and new hires as a result of Covid-19.

There are now concerns that changes due to restructuring could risk further widening the gap between Māori and Pacific and non-Māori/Pacific academics, which will have flow-on effects for years to come.