Racist letter leaves Hutt City Council candidate 'shaken' but determined to continue standing

“Go back to the country you came from” and “WE DON’T NEED YOU LOT”. Those were the words written in a letter to a Hutt City Council candidate from a “concerned Kiwi”.

Shazly Rasheed is running for council for the first time and she posted the racist letter she received on Facebook today.

“It was not pleasant at all, it completely shook me up to be honest. It’s a shame because ever since I’ve been in New Zealand I’ve always felt really loved," Ms Rasheed says.

This isn't the first time Ms Rasheed's experienced racism while running. At the start of this month a number of her billboards were vandalised with disturbing and racist messages including "f*** you b****", "f*** the Jews", and "slag eat s**t".

The letter begins, “I would like to know how you are eligible to stand as a candidate. I question your eligibility.

“I think we need strict rules and more evidence based on the eligibility for immigrants to stand.”

They continue, “You look and sound like you have only been in this country for five minutes but you seem to think you can represent us."

Ms Rasheed moved to New Zealand from the Maldives 24 years ago and is a New Zealand citizen. She has owned a hair and beauty salon in Lower Hutt for 14 years.

“When I’m hiring someone I look for the best person for the job, not based on the colour of their skin. I just want people to feel included,” Ms Rasheed says.

The letter continues, “How would a foreigner ever understand the issues facing our city and our country? Go back to the country you came from and try it there.

“We don’t need people like you telling us how to live our life. I am getting a bit sick of immigrants and feminists telling me what’s best for me, my family and my country.”

“New Zealand is doing just fine and would be better if you lot kept away from here. Stick to being a mother, that might be the second best option if you don’t want to go back to where you came from.

“We have intelligent, highly capable people who have contributed to our economy who can run this country.”

“WE DON’T NEED YOU LOT. Regards, a concerned Kiwi.”

Ms Rasheed told 1 NEWS, “I’d say to him, he doesn’t even know who I am. He should learn about other cultures and ethnicities and what they have to offer.”