Racing Minister Winston Peters promises new all-weather horse racing track

He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.
00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

00:40
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad and Fakhar Zaman (R) Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps' Tom Bruce makes sensational diving catch against Pakistan in third T20 decider

00:20
Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

NZ in for another scorcher, with Hamilton and Palmerston North taking out hottest spots

00:30
Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.


 
