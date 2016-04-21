Racial slur thrown in altercation that left man fighting for life following alleged one-punch assault

Police say Joseph Kurene punched Aiden Terpstra in the head once with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground and hitting his head again on the road, causing further injuries.



Kurene's defence argue he was acting in self-defence.



Aiden Terpstra's former partner was sober driving for him and two other friends the night he was allegedly assaulted.



In the Palmerston District Court today she said the three men were very "revved up" and were yelling at Joseph Kurene, who was travelling alone in another car.



"At one point race did come into it, (they made) a racial slur, yes."



She said she can't remember who made the racist comment.



She said Kurene then followed them in his car, so she pulled over as she didn't want him to follow them anymore.



The passengers, including Aiden Terpstra, got out of the car while she stayed inside.



She said from her rear view mirror she then saw him fall backwards and heard "a loud crack".



"It was like someone had taken his feet out from underneath him… I didn't know how dangerous the situation we were in was."



She said she then got out of the car and went to Mr Terpstra and held his head in her arms.



She said he was completely unresponsive, with blood coming out of his head. She then called 111. The call will be played to the jury as evidence.

