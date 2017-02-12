 

Racers go drone to drone in new sport of the future

Move over Formula One, a new kind of racing using drones could well be the sport of the future. 

Drone racing is becoming more popular here and around the world and there are even professional leagues.
Drone racing is becoming more popular in New Zealand and around the world and there are even professional leagues.

Te Papa in Wellington held the first ever museum drone race yesterday when 12 of the country's top racers went drone to drone, using virtual reality-type goggles to navigate around the course.

"It's the rush of adrenaline you get, when you're less than two foot from the ground, doing over 130 kilometres an hour. It's just something you can't describe," said racer, Scott Taylor.

No longer is it just a hobby, drone racing is becoming a serious business with races held around the country, and there's even a World Drone Prix.

The more affordable drone racing gets, the more popular it gets.  One of the kits used to set you back by around $5000, but now it's about $500.

But the logistics of organising a public drone race, are challenging.

"It took a whole lot of consents and a whole lot of risk assurance to get it actually happening. So I'd like to see that investment turn into more than just the one-off event," said Te Papa event organiser, Ati Teepa.

This futuristic sport will certainly be one to watch, and fly.

