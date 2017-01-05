 

Race Relations Commissioner wants police to collect hate crime stats

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

The Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy believes police need to start gathering hate crime statistics.

Dame Susan, who made the call in a speech marking UN Holocaust Remembrance Day in Wellington, says at the present time Police don't collate hate crime statistics when responding to callouts.

The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dame Susan also says New Zealand needs to get better at calling out online hatred.

And she says better restrictions are needed when it comes to online forums, and comments sections on some media outlet websites.  

"Free speech is one thing, however hate speech is another," she said.

Corin Dann

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

It's time New Zealand took in more refugees - Dame Susan Devoy

