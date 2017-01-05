Race Relations Commissioner wants police to collect hate crime stats

The Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy believes police need to start gathering hate crime statistics.

Dame Susan, who made the call in a speech marking UN Holocaust Remembrance Day in Wellington, says at the present time Police don't collate hate crime statistics when responding to callouts.

Source: 1 NEWS

Dame Susan also says New Zealand needs to get better at calling out online hatred.

And she says better restrictions are needed when it comes to online forums, and comments sections on some media outlet websites.