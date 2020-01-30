TODAY |

Race Relations Commissioner says bar's coronavirus-themed promotion not racist, but deplorable

Kristin Hall, TVNZ Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says a coronavirus-themed promotion being run by a Hamilton bar isn't racist but it is insensitive and deplorable.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Race Relations Commissioner says the bar’s drink special was ‘deplorable’, but wasn’t racist. Source: 1 NEWS

A Facebook post by House on Hood bar shows two people in hazmat suits and masks raising a Corona, and says it will be selling Corona beers for $6.50 "while the pandemic lasts".

Hamilton bar agrees to pull 'shameful' coronavirus ad after backlash

The post was taken down after pressure from Lion New Zealand.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon stopped short of calling the ad racist, but said that taking advantage of a situation where people are dying is "just not right".

Mr Foon also questioned why coronavirus in particular was being used as a promotional tool.

"No one put up a post about the Whakaari/White Island deaths, no one's taken any economic benefit from the bush fires - so why are they choosing this particular event to take economic advantage of?" Mr Foon said.

Auckland suburb's Chinese New Year festival cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Fisher Wang, who is New Zealand-born Chinese, said he'd received messages from members of the community that suggested Chinese people should "go home".

"I understand there's fear out there, but people shouldn't be pointing fingers at certain groups," he said.

Air New Zealand continuing to fly to China amid coronavirus outbreak

On the subject of Chinese New Zealanders being targeted with racist remarks, Mr Foon said there appeared to be a trend of blaming people of certain nationalities when crises happen.

"We need to stop this rhetoric and be kinder as people are dying.

"We need to be aware that there's information from Ministry of Health, and just show compassion towards humanity."

New Zealand
Health
Hamilton and Waikato
Business
Kristin Hall
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Government charters Air New Zealand flight to evacuate Kiwis from coronavirus epicentre in China
2
Additional $110m goes to Northland rail from Provincial Growth Fund
3
Watch: NZ U19 cricketers display incredible sportsmanship, carry off injured rival
4
World Health Organisation expresses 'great concern' as coronavirus death toll reaches 170
5
Damian McKenzie's rotten luck with injuries continues, ruled out of Super Rugby opener against Blues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland man banned from owning stock after SPCA finds maggot-infested sheep herd
04:50

'We're not going to arrest our way out of this' - Top cop addresses gang violence
02:42

Air New Zealand continuing to fly to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Auckland suburb's Chinese New Year festival cancelled amid coronavirus concerns