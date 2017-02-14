Race to help whales after another Farewell Spit stranding

Twelve whales have stranded at Taupata Point near Farewell Spit in Golden Bay.

Department of Conservation Golden Bay manager Andrew Lamason says all the whales seem to be in "reasonable condition".

He's hoping they will all refloat at the next high tide.

It is currently low tide in the bay, with high tide due at 11.30pm.

Mr Lamason said DOC staff would be keeping the whales wet with blankets and buckets but due to the small number stranded. No volunteers were needed at this time.

A Golden Bay Air plane is currently flying to monitor the pod of whales in the bay to assess their risk of stranding.

"We're praying there's only eight," Mr Lamason said.