Race to help whales after another Farewell Spit stranding

Anna Harcourt

Twelve whales have stranded at Taupata Point near Farewell Spit in Golden Bay.

Another small stranding has happened at Taupata Point near Farewell Spit in Golden Bay.
Source: Twitter, Michael Cropp

Department of Conservation Golden Bay manager Andrew Lamason says all the whales seem to be in "reasonable condition".

He's hoping they will all refloat at the next high tide.

It is currently low tide in the bay, with high tide due at 11.30pm.

Mr Lamason said DOC staff would be keeping the whales wet with blankets and buckets but due to the small number stranded. No volunteers were needed at this time.

A Golden Bay Air plane is currently flying to monitor the pod of whales in the bay to assess their risk of stranding.

Rotorua's Timoti Bramley performed a karakia, saying it was important to him because of the spiritual and ancestral connection he has to the whales.
Source: 1 NEWS
Seventeen whales stranded at Golden Bay overnight and these selfless helpers are doing what they can to save them, but they need help.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We're praying there's only eight," Mr Lamason said.

This latest stranding comes after hundreds of whales beached themselves at Golden Bay on Friday, with about 300 dying. Nearly 100 were re-floated.

