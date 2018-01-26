 

The race is on: Greens begin search for a new Co-Leader

James Shaw has announced that a new female Co-Leader will be chosen "by the time Easter is finished".
Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

It's annually amongst the biggest days on the Aussie calendar. But those flags …well.

Watch: Is Australia Day… NZ's Day? Channel 9 ripped over Australia Day flag blunder


The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Country Road, Lindis Pass in Central South Island, through the mountains on a clear winter day.

Record-nearing 40C days 'certainly a chance' early next week, MetService says

Inland South Island locations are set for baking temperatures, with clear skies and hot winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Police car generic.

Auckland store owner attacked with a wrench, robbed of cigarettes by trio of young men

Four people have been arrested after a subsequent 40km police pursuit.

Richard Wagstaff says employers "game" the system to their advantage against already-vulnerable workers.

Workers' 90-day trial period rollback welcomed by CTU, but they say it should go further

"People [employers] game it so they don't get into longer-term relationships with staff and take on service obligations," Richard Wagstaff says.


 
