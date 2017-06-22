Rabbits and guinea pigs being 'stolen to order' in Dunedin, police suspect

A number of pet thefts in north Dunedin have left police with suspicions guinea pigs and rabbits are being "stolen to order".

Guinea pig Source: 1 NEWS

In a post on Facebook yesterday police advise residents to "take extra care to keep their furry friends safe".

"We have received a number of reports of animals, particularly guinea pigs and rabbits, being stolen, which is distressing for their owners."

Police recommend padlocking hutches and using CCTV cameras and sensor lights to help prevent thefts.

Senior Sergeant Ben Butterfield told the Otago Daily Times police suspect the animals are being "stolen to order".

He said the thefts of hutches and animals from different addresses suggests the thief or thieves are stealing to sell on.

Residents have set up a Facebook group to try and trace the lost pets.

They hope to identify similarities between the crimes to help track down the thieves.

Some are reporting finding their pets dead or injured near their hutches.