Rabbit hole blamed as plane flips on Otago runway, causing pilot's injury

An aircraft pilot has had a lucky escape after a hard landing believed to have been caused by a rabbit hole.

Cromwell Aerodrome. Source: Google Maps

Fire and Emergency NZ later arrived at the Cromwell Aerodrome to find the pilot already out of the plane, which was upside down, after the alarm was raised just after 1.30 this afternoon.

A St John ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was transported to the Cromwell Medical Centre with moderate injuries.