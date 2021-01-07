TODAY |

Rāhui put in place for stretch of Bay of Plenty coast after fatal shark attack at Waihi Beach

A rāhui has been put in place from Waihi Beach to the Bowentown Heads after the fatal shark attack at the Bay of Plenty beach yesterday.

Police have confirmed a woman has died at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

The rāhui, a form of tapu restricting access to an area, is also in place down to Shelly Bay areas Ongare, Tuapiro and Tanners Point.

A woman in her 20s died yesterday afternoon after a suspected shark attack, the first fatal attack in the Bay of Plenty in around 145 years.

Woman dies after suspected shark attack at Waihī Beach, first in 145 years

“It has been decided that a rāhui be placed on the listed areas above by Tangata Whenua marae of Otawhiwhi,” the marae trust wrote on Facebook.

“This is to show respect for the family and to maintain customary practices,” the post read.

The victim is a woman in hear early twenties, sources tell 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

It is expected to be in place for a week, from 7am this morning through to the same time on January 15.

