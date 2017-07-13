R16: Netflix's controversial new drama 'To The Bone' should be monitored by parents, says NZ Censor

A new Netflix drama coming out tomorrow night follows a 20-year-old's struggle with anorexia, but it comes with a R16 rating after concerns of its content.

Chief censor David Shanks of the Office of Film and Literature Classification said people had contacted who were "were genuinely concerned that this film could glamorise a serious mental illness and pose some risks for young people".

"This is provocative, it's controversial, it sells."

But lead actress Lily Collins, who herself and director Marti Noxon both overcame eating disorders themselves, is defending the film.

"Having gone through the disorder ourselves, nor anyone else in the cast or crew would ever actively pursue making a film that glamorised, fetishised or encouraged a disease that is so negative," she said.

But the New Zealand Classifications Office sat down with health experts to watch the film and say there are concerns.

"We feel that there are some risks posed by this film for a small group of people who are either suffering from this illness or at risk of suffering from it," Mr Shanks said.

However it was pointed out there needs to be more discussion on the issue, as eating disorders have the highest death rate of any mental illness.

"Be aware that your child may well be viewing this film," he said.

"View it yourself with them or perhaps ahead of them. If you have a child that is showing a real interest in this film, as sometimes we saw with 13 Reasons Why, pay attention and talk to them about that that might be exactly what is needed."

If you, or someone you know needs help with eating disorders, some of the following groups/organisations may be of assistance.

The Eating Awareness Team offers information, counselling and support through their toll-fee number: 0800 690 233.

The Eating Disorders Association can be reached by mail or phone. Call Auckland - 09 818 9561

Citizens Advice has listings for groups in many parts of New Zealand, offering support or counselling. The Toll Free Number for Citizens' Advice is 0800 367 222.

EDANZ: Eating disorder support, education and awareness - Phone: 09 522 2679 or 0800 233 269 - Email: info@ed.org.nz - www.ed.org.nz

The North Shore Women's Centre offers information, support, courses and counselling relating to eating disorders. Their number is: 09 444 4618.

Young people will find confidential help, support and advice on many issues concerning and arising from eating disorders available from Youthline. You can call Youthline any time - for yourself or for a friend - on 0800 37 66 33.