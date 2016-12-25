'R.I.P Shining Star' - tributes to boy killed in Christmas Eve bus crash

A boy killed in the Christmas Eve bus crash near Gisborne has been remembered as a "shining star".

Sione Taumalolo, 11, died when a bus carrying a visiting Tongan school brass band he was a member of crashed down a bank on SH2 between Wairoa and Gisborne.

Tributes have been posted online to Sione, who was part of the Mailefihi Siulikutapu College brass band.

"Although your smiling face will be missed, but it will surely light up Heaven. R.I.P Shining Star," wrote one person on a Facebook page for the Tongan community.

The second person killed in the crash was Talita Moimoi Fifita, 33, a supporter of the band. Tributes are pouring in for her, with one person reflecting on the Facebook page on how "how humble and kind" she was.

The tributes come as others involved in the crash continue to be supported in hospital.

An 18-year-old man who was in a critical condition yesterday in ICU, is now in a serious but stable condition in Hastings Hospital.

A male, patient, aged in their 30s, remains stable in a ward in the same hospital, while six others are in a stable condition in Gisborne Hospital.

Reverend Sunia Ha'unga from the Tongan Wesley Methodist Parish said he'd expected the brass band to arrive in Gisborne at 3pm.

Rev Ha'unga said the Tongan driver was from Auckland and unfamiliar with the road.

The group had been in New Zealand for a couple of weeks already and had spent some time in Auckland, a spokesperson from Tongan Advisory Council told 1 NEWS.

But it was only one half of the group, which is fundraising for the school which is on the island of Vava'u.

Other students are understood to have started their fundraising efforts in the South Island.

The bus driver is working with police, while the Serious Crash Unit is working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Police say SH2 south of Gisborne will be down to one lane from 9am as police continue their investigation.