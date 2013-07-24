 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'R.i.p. Bro and little buddy' - father and young son revealed as victims of crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A father and son were the two people who died after a truck rolled at Norsewood in Manawatu-Wanganui yesterday.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Aaron Bruce McDonald, 37, and Cruz McDonald, 7, of Gisborne died at the scene.

Tributes to the pair have been left on Facebook.

"Father & Son I heard, RIP, thoughts with the family," Chris Winnie wrote.

"R.i.p. Bro and little buddy condolences to the family an friends," wrote James Hartley.

"Very sad to see this news, RIP mate and little boy ... condolences to the family, wrote Balbir Dhaul.

The road was closed for much of yesterday while the accident scene was cleared.

"We would like to thanks drivers for their patience and the contractors who had a mammoth job to remove the truck and clear the roads," Acting Area Commander said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash and the deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

2
A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

00:28
3
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

00:51
4
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

5
Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

Police are now investigating the incident, which took place at the Swanson station.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

00:51
Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.

'We're calling it a crisis - many Auckland schools are not fully staffed with quality teachers' - principals' association

Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ