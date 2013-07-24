'R.i.p. Bro and little buddy' - father and young son revealed as victims of crash

A father and son were the two people who died after a truck rolled at Norsewood in Manawatu-Wanganui yesterday.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Aaron Bruce McDonald, 37, and Cruz McDonald, 7, of Gisborne died at the scene.

Tributes to the pair have been left on Facebook.

"Father & Son I heard, RIP, thoughts with the family," Chris Winnie wrote.

"R.i.p. Bro and little buddy condolences to the family an friends," wrote James Hartley.

"Very sad to see this news, RIP mate and little boy ... condolences to the family, wrote Balbir Dhaul.

The road was closed for much of yesterday while the accident scene was cleared.

"We would like to thanks drivers for their patience and the contractors who had a mammoth job to remove the truck and clear the roads," Acting Area Commander said in a statement.