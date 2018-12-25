Rāhui placed on Whanganui River after car goes off bridge, police dive squad to conduct search this afternoon

A rāhui has been placed on Whanganui River after a car drove off a bridge and was submerged in it overnight.

Police say emergency services were called out to Victoria Avenue Bridge near Anzac Parade just after 12:20am this morning.

Police are unsure at this time how many occupants were inside the vehicle when it went off the bridge but the police dive squad has been called in to assist.

The Whanganui District Council says a rāhui has been placed on the river for today and tomorrow and is expected to be lifted on December 27.

Whanganui Coastguard president Garry Hawkins told 1 NEWS they had launched a vessel into the water and did a search this morning.

"We were the immediate responder. The Coastguard has now handed it over to the Police Dive Squad.”

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the dive squad will begin their search at 1pm and that no one has yet been located.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall spoke to 1 NEWS about the incident today where he praised the community spirit.

"I guess it's a reminder for road safety and to be careful when you're driving. I know the area where the car went off, it has had another car that almost went off about five or six years ago.

"I've heard from several sources that last night when the car did drive off the bridge that hundreds of people gathered around trying to see what they could do to help - and that shows the community spirit - people willing to do that on a Christmas Eve," he said.