TODAY |

Rāhui placed on Mt Taranaki after deaths of Christchurch climbers has now lifted

Source:  1 NEWS

The rāhui placed over Mount Taranaki after the deaths of two Christchurch climbers last week has now been lifted. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Peter Kirkwood,33, and Richard Phillips, 46, perished on the mountain. Source: 1 NEWS

Richard Philips, 46, and Dr Peter Kirkwood, 33, died after falling down the mountain near its summit on Tuesday 4 May. 

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region, had placed the week-long restriction on all access routes to the summit out of respect for the tragedy.

The rāhui officially lifted at 7 am this morning.

Department of Conservation (DOC) says usual activities can now recommence but are urging visitors to follow safety advice while in the area. 


New Zealand
Taranaki
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Canterbury brewery faces backlash after owner calls Māori males 'scourge of New Zealand'
2
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of wife after failed suicide pact
3
Jacinda Ardern takes out top spot in Fortune's 50 World's Greatest Leaders list
4
Auckland property company in liquidation after taking millions in wage subsidies
5
All Blacks set for most games ever on home soil in a single season
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
11:32

Men aren't talking about their feelings and it's a deadly problem

Nurses vote to strike for 8 hours over breakdown in pay negotiations
01:31

'It's quite shocking' - Concerns raised over plastic waste in Government's free school lunches

No new Covid-19 cases found at border, none in community today