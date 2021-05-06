Rāhui placed on Mt Taranaki after deaths of Christchurch climbers has now lifted

The rāhui placed over Mount Taranaki after the deaths of two Christchurch climbers last week has now been lifted.

Richard Philips, 46, and Dr Peter Kirkwood, 33, died after falling down the mountain near its summit on Tuesday 4 May.

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the eight iwi of the region, had placed the week-long restriction on all access routes to the summit out of respect for the tragedy.

The rāhui officially lifted at 7 am this morning.

Department of Conservation (DOC) says usual activities can now recommence but are urging visitors to follow safety advice while in the area.