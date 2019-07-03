TODAY |

Rāhui placed on Lake Taupō, Waikato River after massive sewage spill

A rāhui is being placed on parts of Lake Taupō and the upper Waikato River following the massive sewage spill earlier this week.

The Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board is imposing the rāhui from 9am, to stay in place until it's deemed appropriate to lift it.

An estimated 800,000 litres of wastewater spilled into the lake on Tuesday.

Trust chief executive Topia Rameka said the move would ensure areas affected by the spill would have an opportunity to rest and recover.

Around 190,000 litres of wastewater went into Lake Taupō yesterday after two water mains burst. Source: 1 NEWS

He urged the community to respect the rāhui and not gather any kai from from the northern end of Tapuaeharuru Bay and the Waikato River to Aratiatia.

The rāhui also restricts public access to the immediate location of the incident.

No other restrictions are in place for lake users.

Investigations into the cause of the breaks are continuing. Source: Taupō District Council
