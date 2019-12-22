Rāhui to be lifted on Wellington harbour, one week after massive sewage spill

The rāhui placed on Wellington harbour because thousands of litres of sewage was pouring into it, is expected to be lifted today.

The rāhui, put on by local iwi, forbids swimming, fishing and the collection of shellfish.

Public health warning signs were also erected near the shorelines.

Waste began spilling into the harbour on December 20 after a pipeline collapsed, blocking sewage from being able to flow to the treatment plant.

A Wellington Water spokesperson confirmed water quality was now looking good and that it was likely the warnings would lift today at some point.