Rāhui in place at Te Mata peak in Hawke's Bay after fatal crash

A rāhui is in place at the summit of Te Mata Peak in Havelock North after a fatal crash overnight.

Te Mata Peak Source: Jane Nixon

Police say emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash off the summit of the peak just after 10pm last night.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway and the death has been referred to the coroner.

The entrance to the 399-metre peak has been closed to the public until Monday morning, with car access unavailable from the security gates at Peak House.

Te Mata Peak Trust chairman Mike Devonshire told 1 NEWS there was a karakia at the summit this afternoon.

He said while the summit is closed off to the public, the rest of the park would remain open.

“We are not encouraging people to go to the summit out of respect to the family,” he said, adding, “It’s a terrible thing and our thoughts are with the family."