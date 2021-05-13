TODAY |

Rāhui in place at Te Mata peak in Hawke's Bay after fatal crash

Jane Nixon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A rāhui is in place at the summit of Te Mata Peak in Havelock North after a fatal crash overnight.

Te Mata Peak Source: Jane Nixon

Police say emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash off the summit of the peak just after 10pm last night.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway and the death has been referred to the coroner.

The entrance to the 399-metre peak has been closed to the public until Monday morning, with car access unavailable from the security gates at Peak House.

Te Mata Peak Trust chairman Mike Devonshire told 1 NEWS there was a karakia at the summit this afternoon.

He said while the summit is closed off to the public, the rest of the park would remain open.

“We are not encouraging people to go to the summit out of respect to the family,” he said, adding, “It’s a terrible thing and our thoughts are with the family."

The park trust is liaising with police and Hastings District Council on the road closure and details of the incident.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Accidents
Jane Nixon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
'Named after monsters' — Tauranga suburb clashes over its controversial namesake
2
NZ's immigration system is broken, protestors say as they gather outside Parliament
3
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
4
Auckland property company in liquidation after taking millions in wage subsidies
5
Ruapehu District councillor leaves meeting in protest over opening karakia
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police arrest six, seize $2m worth of assets in operation targeting Mongrel Mob
02:30

Child poverty report 'grim reading', says action group
02:29

Hundreds of Govt-funded school lunches being turned down by Hamilton students, while others miss out

'These pilots need to buy a lottery ticket' — Two planes collide midair in US, no one injured