Rāhui in place over Taieri Mouth after child dies in boat capsizing

A rāhui is in place at the size of a boat capsizing just south of Dunedin, which claimed the life of a child, as an investigation continues.

Taieri Mouth. Source: Google Maps

Five people were taken to Dunedin Hospital following the incident at around 1pm yesterday at Taieri Mouth, a small village at the mouth of the Taieri River.

Local iwi have placed a rāhui over the area until 9am tomorrow.

Another child remains in a serious but stable condition in the ICU. The three others, two adults and one child, have since been released.

The small boat with an outboard motor flipped as it was attempting to cross the bar and initially couldn't be found.

However today police confirmed it's now been located, allowing for Maritime New Zealand to begin its investigation.

Police thanked the public for their help after the group were taken to shore by nearby surfers and jet skiers. They were then given first aid by the jet skiers, who happened to be doctors.

"We also recognise that several people came to the aid of the boat occupants yesterday and assisted in rescuing them and providing first aid," said a spokesperson.

The rescuers are being offered support by police.