Rāhui in place following Whakaari/White Island eruption lifted

Source:  1 NEWS

The rāhui which was put in place after Whakaari/White Island erupted earlier this month has been lifted.

A week on from the tragedy many across the country paused to remember those affected. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after discussions were held this morning between senior Ngāti Awa kaumatua and cultural experts, followed by a karakia, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa said in a statement.

Temporary restrictions on marine activities, including fishing and gathering seafood, have now been removed.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa thanked residents, visitors and the general public for their respect and support of the rāhui.

The death toll from the December 9 eruption is 17, with two people still unaccounted for.

There are currently 13 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand – Middlemore, Hutt Valley, Waikato, and Christchurch. Nine of these patients are critical.

New Zealand
