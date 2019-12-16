Rāhui in place following Whakaari/White Island eruption lifted

The rāhui which was put in place after Whakaari/White Island erupted earlier this month has been lifted.
It comes after discussions were held this morning between senior Ngāti Awa kaumatua and cultural experts, followed by a karakia, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa said in a statement.
Temporary restrictions on marine activities, including fishing and gathering seafood, have now been removed.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa thanked residents, visitors and the general public for their respect and support of the rāhui.
The death toll from the December 9 eruption is 17, with two people still unaccounted for.
There are currently 13 patients being cared for at four hospitals around New Zealand – Middlemore, Hutt Valley, Waikato, and Christchurch. Nine of these patients are critical.