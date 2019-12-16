Rāhui in place following Whakaari/White Island eruption lifted

The rāhui which was put in place after Whakaari/White Island erupted earlier this month has been lifted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after discussions were held this morning between senior Ngāti Awa kaumatua and cultural experts, followed by a karakia, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa said in a statement.

Temporary restrictions on marine activities, including fishing and gathering seafood, have now been removed.

READ MORE Locals continue search for bodies of Whakaari/White Island victims

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa thanked residents, visitors and the general public for their respect and support of the rāhui.

The death toll from the December 9 eruption is 17, with two people still unaccounted for.