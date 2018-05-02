Rāhui in place after one dies in incident on Waikato River near Taupō

A person has died following an incident on the Waikato River in Taupō early on Saturday.

St John ambulance. Source: Supplied

Police say they were called to the scene near Waikato Street just after 2:30pm.

A rāhui has been placed on the river by Ngati Tuwharetoa Iwi north of the Control Gates Bridge.

The public is being asked to stay off the water until the rāhui is lifted, especially those who are looking to complete the river float.