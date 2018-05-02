TODAY |

Rāhui in place after one dies in incident on Waikato River near Taupō

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died following an incident on the Waikato River in Taupō early on Saturday. 

St John ambulance. Source: Supplied

Police say they were called to the scene near Waikato Street just after 2:30pm. 

A rāhui has been placed on the river by Ngati Tuwharetoa Iwi north of the Control Gates Bridge.  

The public is being asked to stay off the water until the rāhui is lifted, especially those who are looking to complete the river float. 

Police say they will remain at the scene until the body has been recovered. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:34
Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned
2
Australian hooker shown red card on Crusaders debut for throwing elbow
3
Man on loose after pointing gun at police, stealing police car in Otago
4
US extends travel ban to UK and Ireland in effort to contain coronavirus
5
Teenage French national missing in Auckland since last Friday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Veteran John Sato's message ahead of the mosque attacks anniversary

Newly discovered offshore aquifer could become new water source for Canterbury
02:14

Sixth coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand

01:47

Memorial marking Christchurch terror attacks cancelled amid coronavirus fears