TODAY |

Rāhui decision due on Dome Valley dump site - 'Poisoning the Kaipara Harbour'

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues

A public meeting in Wellsford today will decide whether to place a rāhui on the Dome Valley dump site.

And the mayor of neighbouring Kaipara Jason Smith is urging locals to turn out in force.

The Chinese-owned company Waste Management has applied for resource consent for a landfill on its 1000-hectare site beside the Hoteo River, jjust south of Wellsford.

Auckland Council waste management said the region's existing landfills are nearly full and the new one is essential.

But the Kaipara mayor Jason Smith said the prospect of 350 rubbish trucks a day on the dangerous Dome Valley highway was horrendous - and so was the threat to the environment

He said the Hoteo River and the Kaipara harbour were already under threat from siltation.

"One of the concerns is there's an unacceptable risk of poisoning the Kaipara Harbour, not just in the short term but in the long term.

"The scale of the proposal is like nothing we have ever seen before."

The meeting starts at 1pm today at the Wellsford Community Hall.

rnz.co.nz

Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:13
The flypast included more than 20 aircraft.
Royal family gather on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch Air Force honour Queen's official birthday
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Multi-storey building of Wellington marae collapses overnight due to large fire
4
Neesham's 5/31 helped the Kiwis dismiss Afghanistan for just 172 runs.
Jimmy Neesham snags five-wicket haul as Black Caps dominate Afghanistan in seven-wicket World Cup win
5
Local media reported the ride fell apart as it spun around.
Twenty eight injured after fairground ride malfunctions in Spain
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14
A new book recognises the service of 2500 young men who fought in WWI.

Māori Pioneer Battalion descendants march through Gisborne to honour veterans

00:47
Nick Mowbray is up against 47 other entrepreneurs for the award.

Kiwi behind toy brand Zuru finalist for EY World Entrepreneur
Wellington (file picture).

Around 1200 homes lose power in Wellington
01:43
Scientists say an increasing number are showing signs usually seen in much older people.

Screen time causing physical damage to young people’s eyes