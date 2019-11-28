Quickfire: Strike Force Raptor, vaping and mental health

1. National released its law and order discussion document, proposing a new police unit to "harass and interfere" with gang activity, modelled off New South Wales' ‘Strike Force Raptor'. Does New Zealand need a police unit like this?



2. The Government is looking at increasing the household $10 per tonne waste levy up to $50-$60 over the next three years – is that enough to deal with NZ’s waste problem?



3. New York City lawmakers voted to ban flavoured e-cigarettes, does New Zealand need to follow suit?



4. National is proposing to ensure sexual violence cases are dealt with within 12 months. Why is this important?



5. Christmas is coming up fast, what is the best and worst gift you've ever given or received?



6. TVNZ is celebrating 50-years of broadcast news in New Zealand, what’s a news story that’s either had special meaning or stood out for you?



7. Prisoners serving sentences of less than three years will be able to vote at the next election – should all prisoners be able to vote?



8. New Zealand is set to have two referendums at the next election, one on legalising cannabis and the other on legalising euthanasia - will this take the focus away from other policies?



9. At the opening of the Suicide Prevention Office former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder recalled going into "dark places" this year but talked of having resources available to help him - do you have techniques or ways to deal with the tough side of your job?



10. It appears the race to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach is down to two names - Scott Robertson and Ian Foster. Who should be the next All Black coach?



Previous Quickfire episodes: