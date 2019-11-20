Quickfire: MPs on worst concert experiences, rental laws and fees-free education

Quickfire: Inside Parliament puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking for their views around the biggest current news stories.

1 NEWS Now's Anna Whyte put the questions to Labour Party's Chris Hipkins and National Party's Nikki Kaye.

The MPs were asked:

1. It was announced yesterday overseas water bottlers may need to jump through another hoop to get consent. Do you think there should be royalties on water bottling?

2. There is speculation medical students misusing government funding for overseas trips has been happening for years, should governments have more oversight of these funds?

3. Israel Folau said bushfires in Australia were God's punishment for legalising abortion and same-sex marriage. What do you think of this?

4. Some crowds walked out of Janet Jackson’s performance at Friday Jams, what is the worst concert experience you’d had?





5. The decisions around school zoning is set for a shift, what’s the issue around Board of Trustees setting zones?





6. The Property Investors Federation say the proposed changes to rental law could destroy the student flat market and force people to testify against neighbours from hell to have them evicted. Will it?





7. What are your thoughts on National’s alternative proposals to the fees-free policy. This includes switching the free-fees year to the last year of students' courses, or shifting the funding to student loan write-offs or additional living costs, or a new 'Education Saver system'.

8. The Children’s Commissioner says the Government needs to spend more money, including its surplus. on disadvantaged children. Should it?





9. After 10 years in politics, and being the longest serving Green MP, Mr Hughes announced he plans to retire and wants to reconnect with his activist roots. What’s something you couldn’t do, or wished you could do if you weren’t an MP?