Quickfire: MPs quizzed over the plastic crisis, drug testing at festivals and voting at 16

Inside Parliament: Quickfire puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking about the biggest current news stories.
1 NEWS Now's Anna Whyte put the questions to National Party's Nicola Willis and Green Party MP Gareth Hughes.
MPs were asked:
- Shipping containers of used, contaminated plastic waste are on the way back to New Zealand after a sting by the Indonesian government. What is a practical solution to the country's plastic crisis?
- New Zealanders living in Australia do not have the same level of rights as Australian’s living here – is that fair?
- People are calling for drug testing at festivals – is this a good or bad idea?
- Should 16-year-olds be able to vote?
- The Prime Minister spent 25 minutes with US President Donald Trump – what would you talk to him about in that time?
- Should the Government provide live, free-to-air TV broadcasts of major sporting events?
- Kiwi kids will now learn New Zealand history in schools. What is your own experience and knowledge around our own history?
- Jetstar announced it is pulling out of the regions. Is this another blow to regional New Zealand?
- Do you have concerns around the second tranche of New Zealand’s gun reform?
