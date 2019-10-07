TODAY |

Quickfire: MPs quizzed over the plastic crisis, drug testing at festivals and voting at 16

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
Anna Whyte

Inside Parliament: Quickfire puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking about the biggest current news stories.

1 NEWS Now's Anna Whyte put the questions to National Party's Nicola Willis and Green Party MP Gareth Hughes. 

MPs were asked:

Watch the MPs' responses in the video above. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

This week, National MP Nicola Willis went up against Green Party's Gareth Hughes. Source: 1 NEWS
Anna Whyte
