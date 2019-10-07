Quickfire: MPs quizzed on euthanasia referendum, gay conversion therapy, parent migrant visa changes

Quickfire: Inside Parliament puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking them about the biggest current news stories.

1 NEWS NOW's Anna Whyte put the questions to National Party's Andrew Bayly and Labour MP Kiri Allan.

MPs were asked:

- The possibility of legal euthanasia is nearing, does the question need to go to the public?

- Last week the Government revealed a $7.5 billion surplus – what do you think should be done with it?

- The Government is bringing back the parent migrant visa – but tweaking its emphasis from the finances of parent to the earnings of the children. Is that a good compromise?

- Young Nats, Young Labour and Young Greens are calling for a ban to gay conversion therapy – do you agree?

- Who is your money on for the Botany electoral race?



- Does the local body election voting system need a shake-up?

- The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll revealed the Prime Minister's approval rating was +33 and National leader Simon Bridges was -22. What do you think of their performance?

- Tuia 250 commemorations have been met with protest, with others saying it’s about healing, remembering or having honest conversations. What significance do those first encounters have to you?



Watch the MPs' responses in the video above.

