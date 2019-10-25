Quickfire: MPs quizzed on cannabis, soft plastic recycling and prisoners voting

Quickfire: Inside Parliament puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking for their views about the biggest current news stories.

1 NEWS NOW's Anna Whyte put the questions to National Party's Chris Penk and Labour MP Ginny Andersen.

MPs were asked:

- Parliament is celebrating 100 years of women being able to stand as MPs – who is your favourite or most influential female MP from over the years?

- On TVNZ1's Q+A, MPs spoke of some of the abuse they've received from the public – have you ever experienced this or any kind of abuse as an MP?

- NZ First's potential policy of compulsory community service for teenagers has been getting support from those in the industry. Should community service for all New Zealand teenagers be compulsory?

- Should the Government offer financial help to MediaWorks? The media company announced today the it would be putting TV channel Three up for sale.

- The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll showed a slim majority of people want to reinstate voting rights for some prisoners – are they right?

- What’s the main reason you are voting for/against cannabis legalisation at the upcoming referendum?

- Thousands of people received convictions regarding cannabis last year, despite only a few actually going to prison. Many top MPs from your parties have openly admitted to consuming cannabis – do you think they would hold the leadership positions they’re in with a conviction?

- The number of needles found in food was revealed last week – what’s the worst thing you’ve found in food?