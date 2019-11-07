Quickfire: MPs give their views on vaping, euthanasia and recycling labels

Quickfire: Inside Parliament puts politicians from different sides of the House together, asking for their views about the biggest current news stories.

1 NEWS Now's Anna Whyte put the questions to National Party's Mark Mitchell and Labour's Meka Whaitiri.

The MPs were asked:

What do you think of the idea to require all food and drink packaging to have clear, compulsory and accurate labelling of its recycling status?

One of the new Warriors' jersey for the 2020 NRL season has come under fire – are you a fan?

Reports of health problems related to or caused by vaping are starting to emerge – do you think the vape industry has too much freedom?

Is there anything you dabbled with or tried before health issues came up later?

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said ‘OK boomer’ in the House recently, what’s the funniest/weirdest comment you’ve been called in the House (or called someone else)?.

The public are set to have the final say on euthanasia legalisation, how do you think they will vote?

A major overhaul of New Zealand’s school system is on the way, resetting the governance, management and administration of the way schools are run. Prior to this, do you think school boards had too much power?

The Government are asking the public their view on human rights versus community safety when it comes to Firearm Prohibition Orders – what do you think?

Is violence against women a major problem in New Zealand?

Will the new party Sustainable NZ cross the 5 per cent threshold line?

Watch the answers in the video above.

